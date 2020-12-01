Caja Robotics announces $12 million Series B funding

NEW YORK, NY (December 1, 2020) -- Caja Robotics, a leading warehouse robotics company, today announced a $12 million Series B funding led by New Era Capital and existing investors Philip Spruch, Gigi Levy Weis, IAngels, CRA fund, and Caja Robotics CEO Dr. Ilan Cohen and EVP & CRO Hanna Yanovsky. Caja Robotics will utilize this funding round to expand the company’s global activities and deployments, enhance its manufacturing, and expedite installations with customers.

Caja Robotics is a goods-to-person robotics system for unit picking that significantly increases order fulfillment productivity and warehouse storage capacity. The system employs two types of robots that collaborate with each other to share tasks and can adapt to any existing warehouse infrastructure. The robotic system is powered by software that uses advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning for navigation, fleet management, and inventory optimization.

The investment coincides with several significant partnerships with both AHS (Advanced Handling Systems), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution, and robotic solutions based in Cincinnati and Sela Logistics, a leading supplier of general logistics solutions based in Israel.

Caja CEO Ilan Cohen commented “with this new funding Caja Robotics will continue its substantial global growth and expansion. We have seen a large surge in demand for warehouse automation and our advanced software, and this capital will help us scale accordingly.”

Gideon Argov, General Partner of New Era Capital commented “we are excited to back Caja and its team led by Dr. Ilan Cohen and Hanna Yanovsky. The Caja system provides a highly flexible, efficient and scalable warehouse automation solution at a time when labor shortages and the global pandemic have created a significant set of fulfillment challenges for business owners”.



Caja robots and systems are deployed in the United States at the logistics center of Bergen Logistics in New Jersey, which manages products designated for online operations from dozens of leading brands and providing daily solutions for thousands of orders from the New York metropolitan area.

About Caja Robotics:

Caja Robotics was founded in 2014 by Guy Glass and Reuven Della- Torre to lead the transition to automated warehouses with smart systems and flexible robotics that increase fulfillment efficiency, lift storage capacity and optimized employee workplaces. Learn more at https://www.cajarobotics.com/.