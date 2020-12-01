RAYMOND INTRODUCES ONBOARD POWER SOURCE FOR HEATED CLOTHING POWERED BY REACH-FORK® BATTERY

GREENE, N.Y., December 1, 2020 — The Raymond Corporation is announcing the Raymond® Onboard Easy Attach Power Source for heated clothing to increase operator comfort in the harsh conditions of cold chain applications, resulting in increased productivity and greater operational efficiency. The power source is for use in freezer applications and converts battery energy from a reach truck to power heated clothing.

“With the Onboard Easy Attach Power Source for Heated Clothing, reach truck operators can now wear heated-insulated clothing to further increase operator comfort and productivity,” said Susan Comfort, narrow aisle product manager for The Raymond Corporation. “As an end-to-end intralogistics solutions provider, this power source is another innovative example of Raymond products and services empowering customers to run better and manage smarter.”

The Onboard Easy Attach Power Source for Heated Clothing features a rocker power switch and a magnetic breakaway connector, allowing operators the freedom to easily disconnect heated clothing from the truck and leave the operator compartment. Through a DC power converter, a 24- or 26-volt battery supply of a reach truck is converted into 12 volts to power the temperature controller switch, which ultimately powers the heated clothing.

The Onboard Easy Attach Power Source for Heated Clothing is now available for use with any of the Raymond 7000 Reach-Fork® Truck models, and requires the additional purchase of clothing items.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

Raymond® and Reach-Fork® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2020 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.