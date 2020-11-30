ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HAGELAND AVIATION SERVICES ; LAUNCHES RAMBLER AIR

Ascent Global Logistics (“Ascent”) announced the acquisition of Alaska-based Hageland Aviation Services, LLC and the launch of Rambler Air, LLC, a new air service provider focused on safe, reliable travel within Alaska. Rambler will serve commuter flights as well as passenger and cargo charters. Service is expected to launch in early 2021 with eight Piper Chieftain Navajos and two Beechcraft 1900Ds. Rambler Air will be headquartered in Anchorage at Lake Hood.

“Rambler Air will provide a much-needed service to Alaskan communities and businesses,” said Tom Stenglein, President and CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. “We enter Alaska with more than four decades of running USA Jet, a 121 and 135 certified airline, in the lower 48 states. We look forward to bringing our track record of safety, operational excellence and reliable service to Alaska.”

Rambler Air is an expansion of Ascent’s Arctic On-Demand service launched earlier this year. Arctic On-Demand is an Alaska-focused air charter brokerage for both cargo and passengers. Covering even the most remote Alaskan locations, Arctic On-Demand delivers pricing visibility across a network of asset-based air cargo and passenger carriers.

“Alaska’s economy relies on air services more than any state in the lower 48, making it perfect for Ascent’s proprietary air charter bid-board technology, which powers Arctic On-Demand,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of Ascent. “Now supported by our launch of Rambler Air and our acquisition of Hageland Aviation, Ascent will have one of the most comprehensive and customer-focused air offerings in Alaska. This is the first acquisition for Ascent as a stand-alone company, and we hope to make many more like this.”

“With the impact of COVID-19, potential capacity in Alaska air service is down 45 percent. Rambler Air will be a critical part of the solution in meeting future demand of the Alaskan market,” said Rebecca Clark, Managing Director for Arctic On-Demand.

“We are planning on creating up to 45 professional aviation jobs in Alaska,” said newly-appointed Director of Operations of Rambler Air, Luke Hickerson. “We have assembled a team of Alaska’s best in aviation with a passion for serving the unique transportation needs of our state. This is a market we are investing in for the long haul.”

To inquire about career opportunities at Rambler Air, experienced aviation professionals can visit www.ramblerair.com or reach out to info@ramblerair.com.

About Ascent Global Logistics

As a leading transportation and supply chain solutions provider, Ascent Global Logistics focuses on simplifying logistics. Through its Domestic, International and On-Demand offerings, Ascent helps its clients with supply chain management by providing customized solutions, premium customer service and state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit the Ascent Global Logistics website, www.ascentgl.com.