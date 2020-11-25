PROCENSIS EXPANDS OPERATIONS SPACE FOR 2021 GROWTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Warminster, PA, November 24, 2020 – Procensis, a leading provider of mobile computing solutions for warehouse and distribution centers, announces that it has entered into an agreement with the County Line Commerce Center to significantly increase its operations space in line with the company’s growth initiatives.

With the global shift toward eCommerce, which has been accelerated by COVID, focus on speed and accuracy of distribution has never been more important. Tightening labor markets paired with increased demand are forcing companies to quickly expand their warehouse data entry operations to increase productivity. The pandemic has forced more workers to work remotely, limiting the real-time availability of resources for internal deployment. Procensis’ expansion provides the additional space needed, with room for growth, to accommodate customer owned assets ready for rapid deployment and ready to ship supplies such as labels, accessories and other consumables. As customers continue to expand their businesses, the need for a strong value solutions partner also grows. Procensis has anticipated growing demands and needs and is equipped to support same day shipping for its managed service contract customers.



“The larger space for warehousing, kitting, and configuration is a win for clients; delivering cost savings and improved social distancing for their workforce”, said Ed Kennedy, CEO at Procensis. We have seen a significant increase in demand for value-added services, as our clients take advantage of price incentives from our partners while allowing employees to effectively manage implementation and assets from home.”

Founded in 2014, Procensis is a premier partner for industry leading mobility companies, such as ProGlove, Honeywell, Samsung, Ivanti Wavelink, SOTI, and Zebra. Utilizing the world’s most respected solutions, Procensis combines rugged mobile computing hardware including wearable and voice guided technology with its innovative Android native applications expertise to create a Visual-Voice-Scan portfolio of solutions that are transforming logistics and distribution center operations especially in areas of picking. Paired with existing Warehouse Management System (WMS), such as SAP® EWM* and others, their integrated hardware and software solutions deliver dramatically improved worker accuracy and speed in picking operations. Procensis’ solutions provide a lower capital expenditure and faster Time to Value (TTV) and Return on Investment (ROI) than highly complex automated and dark operations. Their end-to-end customer support capabilities include: wireless network site assessments, hardware selection, on-site and remote engineering support, barcoding expertise and outstanding customer technical support.

