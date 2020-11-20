Logistics gives back: November 2020

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson donated $500,000 to community organizations that support the fight against racial and social injustice. The gift is being split among several national nonprofits and charities in the Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, area, home to the company's headquarters.
Freight brokerage Total Quality Logistics (TQL) has pledged to cover $1 million in transportation costs for charitable loads by 2025. The company is ramping up its "Moves That Matter" program, which covers the costs of hauling food, water, medical supplies, and other potentially life-saving goods to food banks, communities in need, and nonprofits around the country.
Temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics LLC has achieved its "Share A Meal" campaign's goal of helping provide 100 million meals to people affected by Covid-19. In recognition of its donations, Lineage Logistics has been named a "Visionary Partner" of Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization.
Transervice Logistics Inc., a supplier of customized fleet maintenance and leasing solutions, donated $1,000 to the United Way of Long Island, which helped provide assistance to over 6,000 people facing hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of tire and rubber company Bridgestone Americas, has donated $1.6 million this year to support Covid-19 relief efforts at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The funds are being used to underwrite programs aimed at addressing food insecurity and the need for after-school care.
Fuel supplier and travel center operator Pilot Co. and its owners, the Haslam family, have donated $5 million to East Tennessee Children's Hospital to renovate the emergency department at the hospital's main campus in downtown Knoxville. The new facility will be named the Pilot Emergency Care Center.