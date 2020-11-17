The Value of Video Marketing for the Supply Chain

Video may not have been at the forefront in the case of marketing strategies of supply chain companies. However, things are starting to change with businesses investing a considerable chunk of time into video content, which has become an indispensable component of the marketing strategy.

Let’s look at the reasons to use video in your Supply Chain and Logistics marketing strategy.



1.Used by buyers to make a purchasing decision

The buying landscape has shifted dramatically in the last decade, where buyers no longer are dependent on sales representatives to make buying decisions; they turn to the internet to gather relevant information. Companies must shift to accommodate buyers at different levels in the purchasing process. With over 94% of B2B buyers using the internet to research, they make decisions based on the kind of online content you publish. Having relevant video content can encourage buyers to make a purchase decision. Use an invitation maker to get the word out on any sales event you organize as buyers like to go through the content before engaging with a salesperson.

2. Put yourself in the driver seat

Customers take the online route to discuss their buying experience. If a potential buyer googles your business, what will they find?

Using relevant video content can put you in the driver’s seat. If you publish informative and relevant videos, you can earn a reputation in the space, and people will begin to refer to you as the go-to resource.

3. Position yourself as expert

People go online if they are looking for any information or answers. Position yourself as an expert using video content to help understand and solve their problem. Use videos as an opportunity to be the solution your prospective buyers are looking for and right at the time when they need it the most.

4. Video marketing is more effective than traditional marketing

Companies in the supply chain and logistics space can gain a lot by modernizing their current marketing strategy. With the evolving B2B buying landscape, conventional ads no longer make the cut as a marketing strategy.

5. Even your competitors are doing it

Video is already a widespread practice, and if you’re not producing video content to attract prospects and retain existing customers, you’re missing out.

In sum, video content = customers. In case you’re not using video content as part of your marketing strategy, you're going to get left behind.

Video As an Indispensable Component of Online Presence

Let us look at how companies can use video content to build a solid brand image, provide their customers with relevant information, and become thought leaders within their industry.

Explore video content

Video took over the internet a few years ago, around the time when social media platforms such as Facebook started the auto-playing video in user feeds. It has a significant impact on SEO efforts as well. According to research, search engine algorithms have begun to favor websites that use video content.

There are several tools available to help you get started with videos in minutes. Platforms such as InVideo, Biteable, or Animoto can be used to improve the attractiveness of your videos and gain potential customers.

Humanization of brand

The content marketing trends today revolve around authenticity and transparency. Using informative videos can serve the purpose in order to create an image that is helpful for your customers and can be their go-to resource.

And why video content, if you may ask? Essentially due to its accessibility and is easy to consume format when compared with other types of media.

Show your customers around

With all social media platforms supporting the video format, supply chain businesses can use the feature to create a tour through their facilities. It will allow you to take your customers on a real-time show to exhibit your business's peculiarities and the people who work there. Besides this, it will create a human bond between your business and the existing and potential customers.

How to maximize transparency

To maximize the content transparency, you can ensure the following:

● Align the content with your overall mission.

● Be straightforward about your products or services.

● Never hide the customer’s experiences.

● Allow the video content to channel what your business will be doing.

● Try using rsvp templates on an online video maker to invite potential customers & create appealing videos.

Paint a visual picture

When you focus too much on the text, at times, it might become unbearable to read and will dissuade your followers from coming back. On the other hand, a video can help convey relevant information within minutes and in an engaging manner.

Reaching out to your audience

Creating a compelling video is half the battle won; the next step is to ensure that it gets the widest possible coverage. If you create video content that your audience enjoys, it is likely to get shared.

So what makes the content worth sharing? Well, what you need is well-researched quality content which engages viewers.

Here are some tips to make your video shareworthy:

● Keep your content short and sweet.

● Optimize the title and thumbnail.

● Focus on the solution you will present to the audience.

● Don’t try to sell too hard.

● Tell a story.

● Ask your viewers to share.

● Keep trying, and try to do your best.

Conclusion

Supply chain businesses may not have the experience to have a strong video marketing strategy just yet. Still, one thing is for sure — it’s time to start including this format of content by investing time and effort.