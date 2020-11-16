TrueCommerce makes first acquisition under new ownership

It took logistics connectivity provider TrueCommerce just five days to make good on its pledge to grow market share through a “focused acquisition strategy,” announcing today that it has acquired a fellow provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pennsylvania-based TrueCommerce bought B2BGateway, a Rhode Island provider of managed cloud service solutions for EDI and application programming interface (API) data connectivity to suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers.

The deal comes barely a week after TrueCommerce itself was acquired by the private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), which said it planned to boost the firm’s value through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

According to TrueCommerce, its latest deal will expand its global footprint in the “unified commerce market” with new, fully managed connectivity options for organizations of all sizes. TrueCommerce defines itself as a provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions.

More specifically, B2BGateway’s offerings are tuned to the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, offering integrations with business systems such as Xero, Skubana, Exact, and Mamut, and boosting TrueCommerce’s existing presence in the NetSuite, Acumatica, and QuickBooks segments.

“We are thrilled to join the TrueCommerce community,” B2BGateway CEO Kevin Hoyle said in a release. “We are bringing our proven, agile solutions that will further enhance the vast connectivity infrastructure they have built. TrueCommerce and B2BGateway share the same customer-centric culture and commitment to deliver the highest level of service. I am confident that this new partnership will create incredible opportunities for our team and customers alike.”