Logistics tech vendor TrueCommerce swapped between private equity firms

Logistics connectivity provider TrueCommerce will soon be shopping for takeover targets after announcing today that it will be acquired by a private equity firm that plans to invest in the firm’s continued organic growth as well as expansion into new segments through a “focused acquisition strategy.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected to close in the next thirty days, subject to customary conditions.

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based TrueCommerce will be bought from its current owner—the California investment firm Accel-KKR—by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a New York-based, technology-focused, private equity firm.

TrueCommerce is a provider of electronic data interface (EDI) solutions that used to be a sibling company of logistics software vendor HighJump Software, which was itself acquired in 2017 by the German logistics technology provider Körber AG.

WCAS says its strategy is to invest in growth-oriented companies, partner with outstanding management teams, and build value through a combination of organic growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. More specifically, the firm plans to support TrueCommerce through “continued organic growth in its existing customer segments and geographies, as well as expansion into new segments and capability areas through a focused acquisition strategy.”

“The WCAS team is thrilled to partner with TrueCommerce’s management team which has successfully built market leading technologies for the supply chain industry,” Ryan Harper, general partner at WCAS, said in a release. “We believe TrueCommerce is uniquely positioned to leverage its strong foundation to become the clear global leader in the supply chain collaboration, connectivity, and unified commerce enablement space.”