Logistics Plus Again Named a Global Trade Top 50 3PL

ERIE, PA (November 16, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named by Global Trade magazine as one of America’s Leading 3PLs – it’s 8th annual list of the top 50 3PL (third-party logistics) companies in the country. The ‘Fantastic Fifty’ appears in the September/October 2020 print and digital editions of the magazine. It’s the second straight year that Logistics Plus has been recognized for the list.

According to the magazine, logistics customers are demanding more from their 3PLs. From the smallest family-owned establishments to the largest global providers, these 50 companies work tirelessly to ensure the best customer experience possible, from start to finish.

“We appreciate being recognized as a top 3PL by a reputable industry magazine like Global Trade,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “It’s been a crazy and challenging year for everyone, so I am especially proud of the work our team has done to position us for another record year of growth and success in 2020.”

An online version of the Global Trade magazine article can be viewed here:

http://epagepub.com/publication/?i=676502 (Logistics Plus appears on page 22). An online Global Trade profile for Logistics Plus can also be viewed here.

About Global Trade

Global Trade magazine is the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally. It educates and entertains its readers on ways to utilize the global marketplace to increase market share and corporate profits, through creative efficiencies in cargo transportation, banking, joint ventures, outsourcing. Visit www.globaltrademag.com to learn more.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices or warehouses located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.