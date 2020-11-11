PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES’ CHRIS ASHIOTES TO RECEIVE PA LEGAL AWARD

Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide transportation and logistics services provider backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Corporation (BCI), is pleased to announce that Chris Ashiotes, the vice president, general counsel and secretary, will receive The Legal Intelligencer’s 2020 Professional Excellence Award for In-House Impact. The Legal Intelligencer, the oldest daily law journal, recognizes attorneys across the Pennsylvania legal community for their professional excellence and accomplishments each year. The award will be presented virtually at the 2020 Pennsylvania Legal Awards on November 11, 2020.

Leading Pilot’s legal department, Ashiotes played an integral role in the development of a contract management system, the establishment of a global trade compliance program, and the integration of several key franchise acquisitions and Pilot’s first third-party acquisition alongside the Human Resources and M&A teams. Also critical to Pilot's success last year, Ashiotes and the global compliance team successfully completed Pilot’s first mandatory DOC/Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) audit. The team was recognized for the thorough, detailed, and easy-to-understand manual they prepared as part of the process. Lastly, Ashiotes addressed critical changes in the law to employment practices, independent contractor misclassification, and data privacy.

“It is an honor to receive this award from The Legal Intelligencer. I am humbled to have been nominated by my colleagues at Pilot,” says Chris Ashiotes, vice president, general counsel, and secretary.

“Chris’ leadership is evident in his multiple accomplishments and his ability to effectively navigate through several challenging circumstances from changes in employment law to Pilot’s global compliance audit,” says Gordon Branov, chief executive officer.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 90 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.



ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia’s public sector and one of Canada’s largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients’ risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI’s private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.