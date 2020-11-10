PossibleNOW Founder and CEO Scott Frey Joins DataOceans Advisory Board

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 DataOceans LLC, a leading customer communications management (CCM) platform, today announced that Scott Frey has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Frey is the founder and CEO of PossibleNOW, a leading provider of customer insights, enterprise consent and preference management solutions, and direct marketing compliance. He also serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer for PossibleNOW’s wholly owned subsidiary, CompliancePoint.

PossibleNOW began by helping companies execute successful marketing campaigns while maintaining compliance with marketing regulations such as Do Not Call and Do Not Email. Under Scott’s guidance and leadership, it has now evolved to enabling customers to have a voice in the relationships they have with companies, sharing insight with brands about what’s really relevant to them. Through superior technology and services offerings, PossibleNOW provides a comprehensive yet humanistic approach to collecting customer insights, preferences, and consent.

“Today, preference and consent are critical components of the customer communications experience,” said DataOceans’ founder and CEO Larry Buckley. “Scott has spent two decades building best-in-class software solutions to serve this need, and we welcome the guidance and entrepreneurial acumen that he will bring to our Advisory Board.”

Prior to founding PossibleNOW, Frey served as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CCS Technology, an Atlanta-based enterprise infrastructure, professional services and technology company.

About joining the advisory board Frey stated, “PossibleNOW has partnered with DataOceans to deliver preference and compliance functionality to its clients. Transforming customer communications remains a critical objective for businesses and I am excited to help DataOceans continue to innovate as an Advisory Board member.”

The DataOceans Oceanus platform enables organizations to unlock customer data from existing systems to create and deliver highly personalized and compelling communications. It facilitates enhanced customer interactions that increase loyalty and long-term growth while driving cost-efficiencies. The platform has been adopted by over 150 customers and has a customer retention rate of 98%.

About DataOceans.

DataOceans delivers a fully integrated and comprehensive CCM platform built for communications and revenue lifecycle management, where business rules can be applied to deliver agile and consistent communications, including billing statements, compliance notifications, and marketing promotions, across distribution channels that include print, online, interactive PDF and mobile. DataOceans enables clients to transform how they engage with customers, innovate how they do business, and simplify their technology landscape. For more information, visit https://www.dataoceans.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dataoceans/

About PossibleNOW.

PossibleNOW’s technology, processes and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. We gain customer insights through qualitative Voice-of-Customer research to understand the expectations and emotions influencing customer behavior. We leverage that understanding when deploying MyPreferences to collect and utilize explicit first-party data such as customer insights, preferences and consent across the enterprise, resulting in highly relevant and personalized experiences. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.

PossibleNOW’s strategic consultants take a holistic approach leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces.

PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations improve customer experiences and loyalty while mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit https://www.possiblenow.com/