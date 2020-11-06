Toyota Material Handling Marks 30 Years of Manufacturing in USA

COLUMBUS, Ind. (October 29, 2020) – North America’s No. 1 forklift manufacturer, Toyota Material Handling (TMH), is commemorating its 30th anniversary of manufacturing the brand’s industry-leading equipment in the United States this year.

Toyota Forklifts began its domestic manufacturing operations at its Columbus-based plant in 1990. Since then, more than 700,000 forklifts have been produced using the legendary Toyota Production System (TPS) and waste-eliminating principles of Toyota Lean Management (TLM) at the 1.5 million square-foot, award-winning facility. Today, more than 1,500 Toyota associates contribute to the brand’s marketplace superiority, which has endured despite the challenges that have come with the coronavirus pandemic.



“For 30 years, Toyota Forklifts have been assembled in America’s heartland. This anniversary would never have been possible without the tireless efforts and dedication of our associates, dealers, and suppliers,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH President & CEO. “This year, as we reflect on where we’ve come from, we are filled with optimism and look forward to the next 30 years.”

In the last 30 years, TMH has introduced many of the material handling industry’s most innovative solutions including the TMH System of Active Stability (SAS). This forward-thinking technology revolutionized the industry’s standard for operational safety and has become a hallmark of the Toyota brand promise. More recently, the company has forged strategic partnerships to expand its services in automation and advanced logistics to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers as a full-line provider of material handling solutions.

TMH is committed to maintaining its position as the industry leader by continuing to build on its legacy of providing exceptional service and quality products for the lowest cost of ownership.

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s North American operations here, and explore the company’s entire lineup of state-of-the-art equipment by visiting ToyotaForklift.com.