Old Dominion Freight Line Honored with Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay Excellence Award

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a proud recipient of the 2020 EPA SmartWay Excellence Award. The award given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) SmartWay program honors the less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier as an industry leader that actively practices sustainability in its day-to-day freight delivery and operations.

Old Dominion and SmartWay have partnered together for more than eleven years. The trucking company has proactively worked to reduce emissions, increase fuel performance, and provide cleaner air for the communities it serves. With this award, the freight carrier is distinguished as a leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

“Sustainability is a critical component of Old Dominion’s operational strategy. We’re committed to being a good corporate citizen and our partnership with the SmartWay Transportation program helps us move towards being a more sustainable carrier,” said Greg Gantt, president and CEO, Old Dominion Freight Line. "We will continue to look for ways to improve our sustainability practices and ultimately reduce our carbon footprint. We are humbled by this recognition and thrilled to receive this award for the sixth consecutive year.”

The EPA SmartWay Excellence virtual conference took place on Nov. 5, 2020, and Sam Faucette, Old Dominion’s vice president of safety and compliance, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains, allowing partners to reduce emissions and create a process for clean and efficient operations.

Old Dominion will continue to contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 279.7 million oil barrels, $37.5 billion in fuel costs, and 134 million tons of air pollutants. This is equivalent to eliminating annual electricity use in 18.2 million homes. The LTL Company continues to demonstrate its strong environmental leadership role in the industry and corporate responsibility through its participation in the SmartWay Transport Partnership.

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program provides tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use. About 3,670 companies, including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, cargo owners and other freight shippers participate in a partnership with SmartWay.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.