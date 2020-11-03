First-ever Virtual Event held by Conqueror Freight Network yields remarkable outcome

Conqueror Freight Network, the largest exclusive network in the world, has organized its First Virtual Meeting on 27th and 28th October 2020. Around 2500 videoconferences were running during these two days when 75 freight forwarders from more than 50 countries met on the cloud to close deals, obtain sales leads, and strengthen business relationships.

The cloud conference was conducted via an exclusive user-friendly videoconferencing platform created by the IT department of Conqueror, which allowed for a seamless videoconferencing experience. The Virtual Meeting began with a speech from Antonio Torres after which the members started with the one-to-one videoconferences with existing and future partners to deliberate on the prospects of collaboration in the future.

“This is my fourth virtual meeting this year and it is by far the best platform. Congratulations to the Conqueror team. It is really working perfectly and the event has been very well organized, with a support team that’s always willing to assist,” stated a Conqueror member from Portugal.

The Virtual Meeting was a one of a kind opportunity for the network members to assemble on one platform at one time to engage in constructive business discussions with fellow members with the purpose of securing a constant flow of new business opportunities.

As stated by Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of Conqueror Freight Network, “In the light of the present circumstances we were not able to hold our in-person meeting at Doha and had to arrange for an online meeting that provided our members with a unique opportunity to establish long-term relationships and allowed us to keep them posted with the latest developments within the network. Being on the cloud, it also eliminated all the obstacles to participation, and enabled the members to engage in productive communications, strengthen their partnership ties and secure new businesses.”

The two days of the virtual conference also included an online workshop where the members were acquainted with all the latest updates to Conqueror’s member-exclusive quotation generating software –FreightViewer. With more than twenty years of experience in the logistics industry, Mr. Torres rightly points out that, “Our industry has gone through a veritable revolution and presently the most competent logistics companies have already implemented a digital strategy that enables real-time cargo tracking, transparent invoicing, automated quote generation and much more. This is exactly why independent freight forwarders need an online tool like FreightViewer at their disposal which will allow them to with the multinationals on a more equal footing.”