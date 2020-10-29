Endress+Hauser launches new generation of thermal mass flowmeters

Proline t-mass F/I 300/500 flowmeters offer long-term stability and measurement of many different gas types and mixtures.

October 29, 2020 – Endress+Hauser launches its line of Proline t-mass F/I 300/500 flowmeters. These thermal mass flowmeters are reliable and versatile for measuring pure gases and gas mixtures, and each has numerous alarm functions, as well as bidirectional measurement capability and reverse flow detection.

Whether compressed air, natural gas, protective gas or oxygen, end users wanting to record gas flows with proven and robust state-of-the-art measuring technology no longer need to make compromises. The ingenious, all metal sensor design and one-of-a-kind monitoring functionality of the t-mass F/I 300/500 leaves nothing to be desired in terms of optimum process measurement. Even when process conditions fluctuate significantly, gas flows can be measured with unmatched accuracy.

In numerous industries, thermal flow measuring technology has long been used for measuring pure gases and gas mixtures. For example, in research and development labs, measuring flare stack and flue gases, in utilities with compressed air, oxygen, nitrogen or argon, etc. As a result, when combined with the comprehensive functionality of the Proline 300/500 transmitters, such as WLAN, configurable I/O, etc. this opens possibilities for process control, quantity measurement, leak detection, cost allocation, energy management, and other applications.

Even when process and ambient conditions significantly fluctuate, t-mass ensures high measurement accuracy (±1.0%) with excellent repeatability (±0.25%). Gas flows with low pressure and a low flow velocity can also be measured easily thanks to a high turndown ratio. The robust industrial design makes it possible to operate the device over the long-term with minimal maintenance, saving time and money. t-mass F and I can operate at process temperatures up to 356°F and pressures up to 580 psi.

The t-mass 300/500 measuring system is equipped as standard with a “Gas Engine.” This software model enables, among other things, calculation of the mass flow of a gas under current process conditions. The Gas Engine offers other advantages:

• Calculates flow velocity, reference density, corrected volume, and energy flow for current operating conditions

• Exact measurement of pure gases and gas mixtures by selecting from up to 22 standard gases, as well as gas mixtures created by combining up to 8 of these 22 gases (special gases on request)

• Dynamic correction for changes in pressure, temperature, and gas composition

• Change programmed gases without recalibration

• Switching function for two predefined gas groups via the status input, e.g. for flushing processes with an additional gas

The t-mass 300/500 measuring system has been developed in accordance with IEC 61508, SIL 2 and can serve thus be used safety-related applications. Any device or process errors that may occur are indicated and clearly categorized to NAMUR NE107 standards. The t-mass 300/500 is equipped with alarm functions used for immediately detecting unwanted condensate drops on the sensor or pulsating flow, and it can measure and account for gas flows in both flow directions and detect reverse gas flows. It is equipped with Heartbeat Technology—enabling permanent self-diagnostics with the highest diagnostic coverage—as well as metrologically-traceable device verification without process interruption.

For more information visit https://eh.digital/t_mass_us.

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries. Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact. The Group employs nearly 14,000 personnel worldwide and generated [net sales of] more than 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

