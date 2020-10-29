Automotive VVT System Market Garner Growth 4.3%

The global market is expected to be influenced by a range of economic, technical, political, social, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is likely to witness an increase in demand for VVT systems, with the market in the region anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The primary reason for the same is the recent rise in production of passenger and commercial vehicles in counties of Latin America. Latin America is likely to be less hampered by battery electric vehicles, as the adoption of BEVs is not prominent in the region.
The global automotive VVT system market size was valued at USD 56.2 billion and expected to reach USD 87.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Mikuni American Corporation
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Federal-Mogul LLC
Camcraft, Inc.
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
BorgWarner Inc.
Eaton Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
DENSO Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schaeffler AG
Toyota Motor Corporation
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Fuel Type
Diesel
Gasoline
By Methods
Cam Changing
Cam Phasing
Variable Valve
Cam Phasing & Changing
By System
Continuous
Discrete
By Number of Valves
More than 24
Between 17 to 23
16
Less Than 12
By Valve Train
Over Head Valve(OHV)
Double Overhead Cam(DOHC)
Single Overhead Cam (SOHC)
By Technology
Dual VVT-I
VVT-I
VVT-iW
VVT-iE
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Electrical Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Actuation Type
Type V
Type IV
Type III
Type II
Type I
By End-use
Aftermarket
OEMs
By Regional Outlook
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of the World
