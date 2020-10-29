Automotive VVT System Market Garner Growth 4.3%

The global market is expected to be influenced by a range of economic, technical, political, social, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is likely to witness an increase in demand for VVT systems, with the market in the region anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The primary reason for the same is the recent rise in production of passenger and commercial vehicles in counties of Latin America. Latin America is likely to be less hampered by battery electric vehicles, as the adoption of BEVs is not prominent in the region.

The global automotive VVT system market size was valued at USD 56.2 billion and expected to reach USD 87.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players in the automotive VVT system market include:

Mikuni American Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Camcraft, Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Methods

Cam Changing

Cam Phasing

Variable Valve

Cam Phasing & Changing

By System

Continuous

Discrete

By Number of Valves

More than 24

Between 17 to 23

16

Less Than 12

By Valve Train

Over Head Valve(OHV)

Double Overhead Cam(DOHC)

Single Overhead Cam (SOHC)

By Technology

Dual VVT-I

VVT-I

VVT-iW

VVT-iE

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Electrical Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Actuation Type

Type V

Type IV

Type III

Type II

Type I

By End-use

Aftermarket

OEMs

By Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World