Walmart Canada and Cardinal Health to Present with FourKites at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium 2020

FourKites, the #1 supply chain visibility platform, will join customers Walmart Canada and Cardinal Health in a panel discussion on “Technology Strategies for Supply Chain Leaders” that will be held on November 4, 1:20pm EST, at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2020.

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2020 is the world's most important gathering of chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain executives. At this virtual event, Joshua Dolan, Vice President of Global Logistics at Cardinal Health, Francis Lalonde, Vice President of Transportation at Walmart Canada, and FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal will share their vision for the supply chains of the future. They will discuss lessons learned in 2020; best practices and practical insights for tackling the biggest supply chain challenges in 2021; and the technology investments that will drive their next-generation supply chain strategy, including blockchain, real-time visibility, predictive ETAs, and machine learning, amongst others.

As COVID-19 created massive challenges to supply chains worldwide, real-time data has been critical to helping companies adjust and optimize their planning and operations. According to Gartner, “Many companies lack visibility of their shipments in transit. This lack of visibility results in instability, unpredictability, delays and poor customer service. Real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) are growing rapidly in popularity and use in business today. These solutions provide real-time visibility and alerts to customers for shipments in transit. Letting customers know where their freight is and when it will be delivered to them has become a key requirement from customers and consumers alike.”1

Walmart Canada and Cardinal Health have been leading their industries in using real-time freight visibility to drive operational efficiencies and collaboration, transform their business, and build an interconnected supply chain to quickly adapt to new challenges. During the many unprecedented COVID-related supply chain disruptions of the past several months, both companies have leveraged visibility solutions to enhance business agility, tracking shipments of essential products in real-time across multiple modes of transportation and streamlining communication and collaboration up and down the supply chain.

“During this time of disruption, I’m excited to join these industry leaders in a discussion on how real-time visibility can help build more resilient and agile supply chains,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “There has never been a more critical time to invest in technologies that can transform operations, empower employees and deliver the insights companies need to not only address the challenges coming their way, but to thrive throughout these unforeseen circumstances.”

Since launching six years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 400 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 1 million shipments and $100 billion in freight every day across 80+ countries.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2020 will be held on November 3-5, 2020. Click here to register.

1 Gartner “How to Assess the Benefits and Return on Investment of a Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform,” Carly West, Bart De Muynck, 13 May 2020.