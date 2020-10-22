InXpress Gains Recognition for Strong Systemwide Sales

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (October 22, 2020) – InXpress, a shipping and logistics franchise with a network of nearly 400 franchises in 14 counties, has ranked No. 260 on The Franchise Times Top 200+ list. The annual comprehensive list ranks the 500 largest franchise systems according to global systemwide sales from the previous year. The thorough ranking process is backed by more than 20 years of research.

The collected, analyzed and verified numbers put InXpress’ global sales revenue at $177 million for 2019. Reinforcing this commendable and steady growth from last year, the franchise’s 2020 systemwide sales are currently over $200 million and climbing.

Franchise Times’ prestigious list also states the best-performing class of franchised brands were service-based, while personal-service franchises grew 11.4 percent year-over-year and topped $19 billion in sales. InXpress franchisees are proficient, international shipping specialists committed to serving small-to-medium size enterprises (SMEs) with a wide assortment of new and reoccurring shipping service needs.

The brand’s strength in systemwide sales continues to gain the attention of qualified franchise candidates. These prospects desire to be a local service provider for SMEs, providing them access to InXpress’ bulk-buying discounts, global reach and world-class carrier partners.

“Our franchisees enjoy offering a robust list of service offerings to satisfy customers with their individual shipping needs,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress of Americas. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen just how vital our franchisees partnerships are to these small-to-medium size businesses that need quick and reliable shipping solutions for all their international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight) needs.”

To rank the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States, the Franchise Times list is generated by companies’ voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents.

InXpress has reoccurring revenue potential for self-motivated business owners who want to provide a valuable service to business owners. The franchise requires no costly brick-and-mortar lease; rather, an InXpress business operation can be run completely within the franchisee’s home. InXpress is the only franchise of its kind with access to multiple world-class carrier shipping solutions within the high-demand global shipping industry.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

