Recognizing Years of Service & Leadership

What is leadership? A leader is a communicator, an individual with the ability to share their vision with those around them. A leader is passionate, their leadership has purpose, a goal they are dedicated to achieving through the inspirational motivation of their team. A leader is a teacher, resulting in the empowerment of others to lead, take risks, inspire, and grow.

We take this time to recognize a truly inspirational leader, Larry Strayhorn, and his servitude to the board of MHI. Larry started serving on MHI’s Roundtable Advisory Committee in 2002, and was elected to the MHI Board of Governors in 2005. He served in the following roles during his tenure on the Board: 2008-2009 – MHI Vice President, 2010-2011 – MHI President, 2012-2013 – MHI Board Chairman, 2014-2015 – MHI’s Last Retiring Executive Chairman (LREC).

Larry's final term on the Board of Governors expires on December 31, 2020. He will return to the Roundtable Advisory Committee in 2021. Thank you Larry for your years of leadership and countless hours of dedication to the board of MHI.