Softbox Launches Eco-Friendly Packaging Solution in the U.S. for the Cold Chain Pharma Industry

Softbox, a leading global innovator and provider of temperature control packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, and cold chain logistics industries, recently launched its newest innovation --- Tempcell™ ECO -- in the U.S.

An award-winning temperature control parcel shipper that is 100 percent curbside recyclable, Tempcell™ ECO is composed of corrugated cardboard and uses Softbox’s Thermaflute™, a patent-pending, plastic-free design that creates an insulating barrier and delivers thermal efficiencies similar to those of traditional expanded polystyrene shippers.

This biodegradable packaging solution is designed to transport wide-stability temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products and comes in four, easy-to-assemble, flat-packed sizes, saving space during delivery and storage. Custom sizes are available on request.

“Today, the challenge is two-fold: develop innovative shipping solutions that provide uncompromising performance coupled with practical recyclability that protects the planet,” said John Hammes, General Manager of the America’s for Softbox Systems. “For biopharma clients working with Softbox, the value of a solution like Tempcell™ ECO is its ability to routinely ship prescription products, over-the-counter medicines, and diagnostic kits with complete reliability and a clear conscience by reducing plastic consumption—and offering the ease of curbside recycling for end-users.”

Fast Company recognized Tempcell™ ECO recently as one of its 2020 World Changing Ideas, an award honoring companies, products and ideas that are making the world a better place.

2020 Temperature Control Packaging Sustainability Report

In an ongoing effort to be one of the most innovative and socially responsible companies worldwide, Softbox Systems is proud of its sustainable initiatives that advance product innovation for good. The brand recently published a 2020 Temperature Control Packaging Sustainability report, which addresses how the sustainability movement in the life sciences industry impacts temperature-controlled packaging products and solutions.

The report reinforces the growing demand for packaging solutions that are efficient, effective and eco-friendly. Pharma, diagnostic and medtech companies, often drivers for change, are setting clear targets to reduce the industry’s environmental footprint. Seventy percent of the senior managers and directors surveyed state that the development of sustainable temperature control packaging solutions is significant to their operations and their organizations’ sustainability ambitions. These sustainability goals are, in turn, influencing partners, suppliers, and vendors to provide more planet-friendly solutions.

Softbox Systems has earned a Silver Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted business sustainability rating service measuring and helping advance a company’s impact on the Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Further, in partnership with American Forests, Softbox Systems pledges to plant one tree for every 10 Tempcell™ ECO sold in the United States and Canada. This is the equivalent to three trees being planted for each one used in production. Through the sale of Tempcell™ ECO in the first half of 2020, Softbox Systems has already enabled American Forests to plant more than 25,000 trees in reforestation projects stretching from Minnesota to Oregon.