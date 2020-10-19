Ruan Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Operating Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 19, 2020

For more information:

Tara N. Meier, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Phone: (515) 245-5674

E-mail: tameier@ruan.com

Ankeny, IA – Ruan recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Ankeny Operating Center. The 16,5000-square-foot facility will serve as Ruan’s flagship operation, providing office space for team members previously located at its Des Moines facility. Operations team members, professional drivers, and maintenance technicians are all now located at the new facility.

Ninety professional drivers will dispatch from the Ankeny Operating Center, serving customers including, Michael Foods, Marzetti, Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, Chemical Research Technologies, and American Protein Inc., among others. The space will offer conference and training rooms for new team member orientation, customer meetings, and continued education efforts. The is also designated yard space for in-truck driver trainings. A state-of-the-art maintenance shop with three service bays and several skilled technicians will service approximately 100 trucks, including a few from other Iowa operations. The facility also has a wash bay for tractors and trailers.

“This new facility offers our team members state-of-the-art technology and a collaborative workspace to better serve our growing customer base. Central Iowa has always been our home, and we are thrilled to complete the vision for this new space and look forward to continuing to innovate and expand with our valued customers, team members, and future team members,” said CEO Ben McLean at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ruan’s roots in the Des Moines metro stem back 88 years when founder John Ruan hauled his first load of gravel across the city. The Ruan Center, located at 666 Grand Avenue, was completed in 1975 and still serves as the company’s headquarters today with nearly 400 team members working from the location. Ruan has more than 300 operations across the country, employing 5,600 team members. Professional drivers and diesel technicians interested in joining Ruan are encouraged to visit ruan.com to view and apply for available positions.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, and Value-added Warehousing services. Ruan’s Integrated Supply Chain Solutions combine non-asset and asset-based capabilities with optimal technology. Ruan uses our comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

# # #