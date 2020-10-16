Logistics Plus Once Again Named a Best Medium-Sized Workplace by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

ERIE, PA (October 16, 2019) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that, for a second consecutive year, it has been honored by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as a 2020 Best Medium Workplace.

To determine the FORTUNE Best Small and Medium Workplaces™ 2020, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Logistics Plus ranked number #74 on the top 100 list for medium-sized workplaces and was the only transportation/logistics company to make the list.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, which Logistics Plus has done the past three straight years. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. It reviews any anomalies in survey responses, news, and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe a company’s survey results couldn’t be trusted. Companies with 10 to 99 people were considered for the small list; companies with 100 to 999 employees – such as Logistics Plus – were considered for the medium list.

“Best Workplaces like Logistics Plus have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

“We get a lot of awards, which is pretty cool actually. But the workplace awards are the ones that mean the most to me. That’s your own employees saying, ‘I like being here,’ and to me, that is the key to success,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “I’ve always been proud of our team, but I’ve never felt better about who we have here now than I do today. It’s unbelievable. I see people here who bust their butts, work really hard, and have great attitudes. I’ve never been more sure of us as a successful company as I am today,”

