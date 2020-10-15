Left Lane Associates Named to Canadian Business GROWTH List

Left Lane Associates, Canada’s leading mergers and acquisitions firm for the supply chain industry, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2020 Canadian Business GROWTH List of the country’s fastest-growing companies.



The annual Canadian Business GROWTH List (formerly GROWTH 500) ranks Canada’s top private and public companies based on five-year revenue growth. This year’s cohort of GROWTH List applicants was the most competitive ever.



“Our success is directly tied to our ability to generate total enterprise value for supply chain companies and their shareholders,” said Mike McCarron, President of Left Lane Associates. “Owners in the industry trust us to develop strategies and consistently find opportunities that will drive their growth and exit plans.”



Left Lane Associates represents buyers and sellers of logistics, trucking, warehousing, distribution, and other asset-based and non-asset-based supply chain organizations of all sizes. The company combines an experienced team of former supply chain executives with technology-based solutions to maximize value and ensure client satisfaction.



“Business conditions in transportation are the toughest in memory. With that said, there is a huge influx of first-time buyers who see acquisitions as a way to quickly add new customers, markets, capabilities, and talent,” said Peter Stefanovich, Managing Partner of Left Lane Associates. “We’re proud to be recognized for our ability to consistently help clients access capital and find opportunities in the supply chain market.”



The complete Canadian Business GROWTH List is available starting today at www.CanadianBusiness.com and will be published in the December issue of Maclean’s magazine (available mid-November).



About Left Lane Associates



Left Lane Associates is Canada’s leading mergers and acquisitions firm for the supply chain industry. Based in Toronto, our team of advisors has built sustainable personal relationships through more than 130 years of industry experience while delivering unsurpassed deal expertise and value for our clients. We help companies of all sizes meet their objectives to grow, sell, and/or buy new businesses in trucking, logistics, warehousing, and other areas of the supply chain.