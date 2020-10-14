Alpega Partners with FourKites to Deliver Supply Chain Visibility in North America, Europe and Latin America

The global partnership enables Alpega customers to strengthen their connected supply chain ecosystems with predictive data

VIENNA, AUSTRIA & MINNEAPOLIS – October 13, 2020 – Alpega, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS), today announced it has partnered with FourKites, a global leader in real-time and predictive supply chain visibility for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers, as part of its strategic value-adding partner ecosystem.

The partnership delivers integrated real-time, in-transit freight tracking across all modes and serves Alpega customers of all industries and verticals, enabling improved visibility and reduced supply chain costs.

“Successful end-to-end supply chain planning and execution requires real-time visibility and dependable predictive ETAs,” said Matt Elenjickal, CEO at FourKites. “Our predictive visibility platform leverages machine learning and advanced analytics to provide supply chain professionals with the real-time data needed to make informed, trusted decisions, and to remain agile in the face of any circumstance.”

The partnership combines the modular, scalable transportation management solution, Alpega TMS, with FourKites’ global, multimodal real-time transportation visibility platform. With the largest integrated carrier-base, this integration gives Alpega customers enhanced live shipment tracking and visibility data directly linked to the transportation order in Alpega TMS, providing actionable insights to drive operational efficiencies across supply chain operations.

“Our strategy when it comes to partnerships, is to work with the best to complement our TMS product portfolio,” said Todd DeLaughter, CEO at Alpega Group. “Our partnership with FourKites will provide our customers globally with the critical transportation technology and valuable timely data they need to create a competitive advantage. We look forward to the opportunities this strategic relationship will provide our joint customer base.”

Alpega TMS brings transparency and efficiency to all trading partners across the supply chain through one shared data set and collaborative platform for managing all transportation workflows. Moreover, through its partnership with FourKites, Alpega TMS provides enhanced supply chain visibility across all transportation modes within logistics networks.

Customers can benefit from the Alpega TMS collaborative platform for managing the end-to-end transportation process – from sourcing through settlement – across simple to complex logistics networks; while FourKites provides the end-to-end, real-time predictive visibility and analytics for improved customer service and delivery exception management.

Having pioneered the application of predictive visibility to various aspects of supply chain operations, FourKites’ network now includes more than 400 of the world’s top shippers and their broker and carrier partners - including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies. The platform tracks over 1 million loads and $100 billion in freight at any given time. FourKites leverages data science breakthroughs and machine learning to provide real-time tracking of shipments across all modes of transportation in 80+ countries, and calculates the industry’s most accurate ETAs. In 2020, FourKites expanded visibility into the yard, creating a new category of software that gives enterprises the ability to proactively manage all their facilities based on real-time in-transit and in-yard freight data and analytics.

“We are happy to have FourKites as a global partner,” said Mark Mc Arthur, Managing Director of Alpega North America. “Their leadership in the real-time visibility platform and digital yard management space will add tangible value to our customer’s businesses. We look forward to working with them.”

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. With the largest repository of supply chain data on the planet, FourKites’ network spans millions of GPS/ELD devices. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. The platform is optimized for mobile devices and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. For more information, visit http://www.fourkites.com.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS). Alpega enables shippers, their customers, logistics service providers and carriers the ability to collaboratively manage end-2-end transportation activities for increased visibility, capacity and reduced freight spend. By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems - bringing transparency and efficiency to all trading partners involved. Alpega’s 200,000+ user community are present in 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit na.alpegagroup.com for North America; and alpegagroup.com for Europe.

