RAYMOND HOSTS 7TH ANNUAL PINK PALLET JACK PROJECT TO BENEFIT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., October 13, 2020 — Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), Raymond Handling Solutions (RHSI) and Handling Systems, each a Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the seventh annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 19 through 29.

The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. PDT on eBay®, where participants can bid on pink Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jacks from each of the three suppliers. The auction ends Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. PDT. The top three bids will be announced as winners in early November with all proceeds from the auction being donated to the New York-based Tina Fund, Seattle-based Northwest Hope and Healing, and Breast Cancer Angels in Los Alamitos, California. Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised nearly $165,000 for breast cancer organizations and charities over the past six years.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The trucks will also include Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep™ feature, which automatically reduces reduces travel speed and allows the truck to be operated with the handle tucked tightly to the tractor, providing greater maneuverability with tighter turn radius.

To enter the Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction, click here.

For additional information on the companies, please visit www.raymondhandling.com, www.raymondhandlingsolutions.com and www.handlingsystems.com.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond Handling Concepts, Raymond Handling Solutions and Handling Systems

Raymond provides high-density storage, order picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The companies are family-oriented, which fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. The companies are certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Click2Creep™ and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation. The eBay® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by eBay, Inc. ©2020 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Elizabeth Buza

The Raymond Corporation

elizabeth.buza@raymondcorp.com

607-656-2734

Kate Joachim

Bader Rutter

kjoachim@baderrutter.com

414-213-7474