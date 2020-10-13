Intel introduces dimensional measurement tool for logistics

Semiconductor specialist Intel Corp. today launched a dimensional measurement tool for the logistics industry, saying it would bring improved accuracy and speed to volume measurements of items ranging from 0.3 cubic-inch boxes to full-size pallets.

Although Santa Clara, California-based Intel is primarily known for its computer chips, the company has now unveiled RealSense Dimensional Weight Software (DWS), a legal-for-trade-ready, volumetric-measurement solution that comes with Intel’s software development kit (SDK) and RealSense LiDAR Camera L515.

According to Intel, the system uses a laser-based LiDAR camera to scan and calculate the measurement and volume of an object in seconds, which allows for real-time decision-making across receiving, inventory management, and shipping.

The company says its camera is accurate from close range of just 0.3 inches to distances up to 13 feet and produces real-time data, allowing users to save time and money through the digital transformation of previously manual tasks. By avoiding manual errors in object measurement, the system allows companies to optimize their inventory and transportation processes while enhancing billing accuracy, warehouse management, and workflow efficiencies, Intel said.

“Intel RealSense Dimensional Weight Software expands our offering in the logistics and warehousing industry with an affordable, highly accurate measurement platform,” Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Intel RealSense, said in a release. “DWS allows companies to enhance billing accuracy and increase efficiency in warehouse management through fast and accurate to-the-millimeter measurements.”