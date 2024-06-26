MIT and Mecalux launch research lab to study AI in logistics

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Center for Transportation & Logistics (CTL) has launched a new lab to research the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics.

The “Intelligent Logistics Systems Lab” will investigate the high-impact applications of data-driven technologies in the logistics industry, focusing on the potential of machine learning (ML) and AI to transform the future of logistics operations and goods transportation.

The lab was created in collaboration with the Barcelona-based warehouse automation provider Mecalux, and the two institutions intend to share future research over the next few years. The project will combine MIT’s academic knowledge with Mecalux’ hands-on experience, technical insights, and support from software and automation experts.

According to the partners, the new lab will examine several research streams that may lead to new state-of-the-art approaches to address some of the industry’s most complex challenges. For instance, the lab will investigate cutting edge methods and tools that are capable of producing highly accurate near-term predictions at a high spatial and temporal resolution. Such near-term predictive capabilities are critical in enabling same-day or sub-same-day delivery and similar services designed to meet the increasingly challenging needs of both consumers and commercial customers.

The lab will also study the role of new technologies in controlling autonomous transportation and delivery systems and in automating processes such as picking, sorting, packing, and shipping orders from warehouses or stores.

And another area of research will be the development of hybrid methods at the intersection of operations research (OR) and ML. The goal will be to solve the increasingly complex and multi-faceted combinatorial optimization problems that are crucial for the success of the logistics industry, including vehicle routing, inventory planning, network design, transportation planning, and related issues.

This innovation space will be led by Matthias Winkenbach, Director of Research at MIT CTL. “We want to support the application of new AI- and machine-learning-based technologies to tackle the most impactful real-world challenges faced by companies and society,” Winkenbach said in a release.



