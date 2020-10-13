Riposte Shipping 8.2 with Hurricane Commerce Simplifies Taxes, Duties, and Compliance

Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, announced the launch of Riposte Shipping 8.2 with Hurricane. This latest release features seamless integration with Hurricane, providing Posts with full access to taxes, duties and compliance functionality, directly from within the Riposte Shipping application.

By 2022, cross-border e-commerce shipments will account for 22 percent of all e-commerce shipments of physical products, according to Statista. However today, there are many obstacles around international shipments that prevent Posts from delivering a positive experience for their customers. Landing cost sticker shock, confusion regarding required documentation and shipping restrictions, as well as the inability to screen all recipients for denied party status are just a few of these challenges.

Riposte Shipping 8.2 with Hurricane is the comprehensive solution to these problems, offering Posts cost transparency, improved shipping reliability, while making compliance convenient.

“Parcels and packets shipped across borders need an electronic ‘passport’ for safe and reliable travel and this is one way Riposte Shipping helps Posts,” said Nick Manolis, CEO, Escher. “The seamless integration of Hurricane with Riposte Shipping is the leading solution that streamlines the international shipping process, improving delivery success rates, free from delays or missing contents.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Escher on the launch of Riposte Shipping 8.2 and to be providing Posts with a range of industry-leading solutions covering data enhancement, duty and tax calculation, prohibited and restricted goods screening and denied parties screening,” explained Martyn Noble, CEO, Hurricane Commerce.

Last year, Escher partnered with Hurricane to bring its Riposte Taxes, Duties, and Compliance solution to market, helping Posts everywhere simplify the cross-border shipping process. Riposte Shipping 8.2 with Hurricane represents a deeper integration with Hurricane. With real-time updates from Hurricane, parcels leave post office rooms for international delivery with a significant reduction in returned shipments.

New features of Riposte Shipping 8.2 with Hurricane include:

Seamless Integration

Hurricane’s Taxes, Duties, and Compliance API provides full compliance functionality within Riposte Shipping.

On the clerk side, the UI validates or explains which errors are present, if any.

As the Hurricane database updates in real-time, compliance becomes faster and more accurate.

Integration can be triggered via specific destinations or service.

Individuals, countries, or items which are prohibited are flagged at the POS where the clerk receives notifications in real-time.

Insurance validations are also confirmed to prevent fraud or deliberate over coverage.

Product Classifications

Due to increased reliance on Posts for personal and commerce needs, improved product classifications are needed.

Riposte Shipping now provides compliance with the latest customs regulation and emerging security and customer requirements for EAD (electronic advanced data).

With Hurricane integration, Riposte Shipping allows for improved screening, faster shipments, and reduced issues at customs and border checkpoints.

The new product classifications functionality also allow for proper search protocols to identify proper product classification as well as classification codes required for customs.

Denied Party Screening

Riposte Shipping now includes Denied Party screening which is a validation process for carrying out checks on individuals, companies, or entities that are on a sanctioned list or watch.

Hurricane sources information from over 100 Denied Party lists including the UN, EU and OFAC.

Every time money changes hands, there is a responsibility to ensure that the goods are not destined for an individual, company, or entity on a government watch list.

Fines can be substantial – as can the damage to your reputation.

Product Restriction Screening

Hurricane can pre-screen shipments to avoid delays and inspections at customs and borders (e.g. animal products or firearms).

Users receive an updated list of restriction codes for both transportation and exports.

A cost breakdown of duties and taxes for delivery is also provided and these amounts reflect both the rate and the value of shipments, reducing surprise costs or unknown fees.

Duties, Taxes, and Fees

Riposte Shipping now allows for the pre-payment of duties and taxes so that the receiving party does not need to pay upon receipt.

The solution also provides a display of the customs declaration form with the breakdown of the taxes and duties for customer approval.

Integrated Customs Declaration Form

Shipment delays are reduced through an integrated customs process.

With Riposte Shipping, users have the ability to both preview and print CN23 forms.

With an electronic signature capture feature, signing forms and documentation is nearly instantaneous.

Product Availability

Existing customers should contact their account manager for more information. New customers are encouraged to get in touch with us for further information.