Logistics gives back: October 2020

Employees from freight forwarder Maurice Ward Group's offices around the world have pulled together to support front-line workers during the Covid-19 crisis. Among other initiatives, the MWG team in Plze?, Czech Republic, collaborated with local trucker Pilsco s.r.o. to collect and distribute KN95 masks, protective clothing and glasses, and disinfectant to hospitals and other medical facilities, while MWG technical teams put their 3D printers to work to make face shields for firemen. The company also donated 70,000 KN95 respirators to hospitals and medical professionals in the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Sweden.
FedEx Corp. transported more than 60 tons of emergency supplies to medical personnel in Beirut, Lebanon, after a deadly explosion ripped through the city in August. The shipment, which was organized by the humanitarian organization Direct Relief, included medicine, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment.
Softbox, a global provider of temperature-controlled packaging systems for the life-science and logistics industries, has partnered with the charity International Health Partners to transport temperature-sensitive medicines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Softbox donated its Silverskin thermally insulating pallet covers to protect the shipments of essential medications.
In response to Hurricane Laura's strike on the Gulf Coast, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) dispatched its Mack Heroes Truck to deliver relief supplies to citizens of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Heroes Truck made several planned deliveries in coordination with the Louisiana Motor Truck Association, supported by donations from the trucking industry, including a $10,000 contribution from ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight.
Deepening its commitment to tapping the power of the U.S. trucking industry to improve lives, freight brokerage Total Quality Logistics (TQL) has pledged to cover $1 million in transportation costs for charitable loads by 2025. The company is ramping up its "Moves That Matter" program, which covers the costs of hauling food, water, medical supplies, and other potentially life-saving goods to food banks, communities in need, and nonprofits around the country.