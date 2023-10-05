Logistics gives back: October 2023

Material handling equipment supplier Carolina Handling has donated three forklifts to Central Carolina Community College’s Building Bridges program to assist with the college’s workforce development efforts. A free seven-day program for the unemployed, underemployed, and those with a criminal record, Building Bridges is a job-readiness boot camp that offers soft skills instruction alongside forklift training and OSHA-10 certification.
Third-party logistics specialist Redwood Logistics has donated $247,770 to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Half of the donation was raised through Redwood Games, the company’s annual employee-driven philanthropy event, while the remaining funds were secured from a dollar-for-dollar company match.
Lineage Foundation for Good, the independent philanthropic arm of Lineage Logistics, will donate 1,000 meals for every touchdown the NFL’s Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during away games throughout the 2023 NFL season. The meals will be donated to local food banks in the respective cities of the away games.
Axle Logistics, a nonasset-based third-party logistics firm, has donated $1,300,000 to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. The funds were used to invest in new medical equipment, expand programs for families, and continue to provide family-centered care to the children of East Tennessee.
More than 100 children of Norfolk Southern Corp. employees will receive college scholarships through the Thoroughbred Scholars program, which the company launched in July 2022. Each year, the program provides 100 scholarships for up to $10,000 over four years, along with three additional scholarships for distinguished students, who will receive rewards of up to $40,000 over four years.