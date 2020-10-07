TXS adds new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Trailer Parking in Smyrna, Tennessee.

MONTEBELLO, CA October 5, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

This New Location is approximately 24 miles away from Nashville, TN right out of the interstate 24 and hwy. 41

• New Secure Facility offers 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.

• Outdoor security lighting, Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch.

• Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays, Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rate

• No overflow refusals Secure temporary over-flow parking for local terminals high value cargo

• 24/7 hostler assisted staging

• No public access allowed

• Annual, month-to-month rates available

• Restrooms, and trash services

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.