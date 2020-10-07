HUNTER INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS WITH ALL GIRLS GARAGE HOST FAYE HADLEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 7, 2020) —Hunter Industrial, the industrial division of the Hunter Fan Company, is partnering with leading automotive technician Faye Hadley.

Hadley is the owner of Pistons & Pixiedust, an automotive repair shop headquartered in San Antonio, and co-founder of Woman and Machine, a national organization that hosts educational workshops for women in the automotive industry. Additionally, Hadley is the co-host of MotorTrend TV’s All Girls Garage, a Velocity Network show focused on shining light on women in the automotive industry.

Hadley installed two of Hunter Industrial’s Jan Fans in the Pistons & Pixiedust automotive garage to obtain more effective air circulation and create a cooler, more enjoyable work atmosphere.

"The Jan Fans have been a life-changer for me," said Hadley. "They have made it so much more pleasant to be out here in my shop during the swampy, heat-ridden Texas summer.”

While Hadley has been fascinated with automotive work since childhood, her desire to become a mechanic solidified in 2007 after completing a cross-country road trip in a Volkswagen Rabbit that she converted to run on vegetable oil. Since 2007, she has served in various roles and pursued opportunities to teach women about her passion for cars.

“Faye is a champion for empowering women in the industry,” said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Hunter Industrial. “Our fans are perfect for automotive garages and shops, so a partnership with Faye was a natural fit for Hunter Industrial.”

Hunter Industrial specializes in a variety of industrial and commercial fans for the automotive industry, among other sectors such as manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, food and beverage, agriculture and fitness. The Jan Fan products featured in Hadley’s shop come in several models ranging from 20 to 30 inches. They feature an energy-saving module along with several mounting options.

For more information about Faye Hadley and Pistons & Pixiedust, visit pistonsandpixiedust.com To learn more about Hunter Industrial and Jan Fan, visit hunterfan.com/industrial.

About Hunter Industrial Fan

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.

About Faye Hadley

Automotive technician Faye Hadley is the owner of Pistons & Pixiedust, Co-Host of MotorTrend’s All Girls Garage, and co-founder of Woman and Machine: an organization of tradeswomen that hosts day-long, female-centered, automotive workshops across the country. Faye also teaches a series of popular, hands-on workshops for women several times a month, with topics ranging from “How to buy and sell a car and not get screwed” to Engine Building Basics. To learn more about Faye Hadley, visit www.pistonsandpixiedust.com/about-faye.

###