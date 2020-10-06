Seeq Expands AWS Cloud Services Support to Encompass Amazon Timestream

SEATTLE, WA, USA – October 6, 2020 – Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, and an AWS Industry Software Competency Partner, announces expanded support for Amazon Web Services cloud services.

Seeq has been available as a SaaS application since 2018 with support for many Amazon cloud services including Amazon Redshift, DynamoDB, Aurora, and Amazon SageMaker Notebooks for machine learning integration. Seeq is now adding connectivity to Amazon Timestream, which was released for general availability on September 30, 2020. Amazon Timestream is Amazon’s fully managed time series database service for IoT and operational applications. Amazon Timestream connectivity enables Seeq users to find and publish insights on data stored in AWS from IoT sensors, industrial assets, and process variable data.

Seeq’s comprehensive set of applications for analyzing and sharing insights on process manufacturing data include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing reports and dashboards, and Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. Seeq applications empower engineers and subject matter experts to rapidly investigate, collaborate, and distribute insights to improve operations and business outcomes.

“Seeq connectivity to Amazon Timestream will help process manufacturers tap advanced analytics for data-based decision making at a critical time in the industry,” says Michael Risse, Cofounder of Seeq. “The need for innovation is tremendous, and our partnership with AWS will help our mutual customers unlock the value in their data.”

Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production outcomes. Customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries. Specific examples of Seeq usage include diagnostic analytics for well completions and intervention campaigns, predictive analytics on equipment failure, and sustainability and optimization efforts for energy and carbon reduction initiatives.

"Seeq continues to release compelling analytics solutions for customers in process manufacturing and Industry 4.0 engagements," comments Janice Abel, Principal Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. "The need for the faster and better insights provided by Seeq is a consistent requirement for customers investing in IIoT and Smart Manufacturing."

New Seeq support for Amazon Timestream includes the following:

• Amazon Timestream is a fast, scalable, fully managed time series database service for IoT and operational applications that makes it easy to store and analyze trillions of events per day at 1/10th the cost of relational databases. Seeq integration enables process engineers to query Timestream to support a full range of Seeq analytics types and features: predictive, descriptive, diagnostic, collaboration, etc.

• All of the browser-based Seeq applications—Organizer, Workbench, and Data Lab—connect to a shared Seeq server deployed in AWS (as SaaS or private cloud) or on premise to enable collaboration, provide access to connected data sources, and enable administrative control. For example, graphics created in Data Lab may be viewed in Organizer Topics, data modeled in Workbench may be accessed by Data Lab users, and Data Lab algorithm results are available for use in the other Seeq applications.

Seeq’s rapid growth and customer success is being fueled in part by its partnerships and commitment to cloud-based computing. Seeq is available in the AWS Marketplace, is an AWS Industrial Competency Partner, an APN Advanced Tier Technology Partner, and an AWS for Startups Partner.

In addition to AWS support, Seeq partners with many process automation vendors to support on premise deployments by connecting to systems sold by OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, ABB, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Schneider Electric, and others.

To learn more about Seeq, visit: www.seeq.com

About Seeq Corporation

Founded in 2013, Seeq enables manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share data insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees and partners in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America.

Contact: Michael Risse

Tel: 206 801 9339

michael.risse@seeq.com