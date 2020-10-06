Global freight forwarders hand off customs brokerage processing to DDC as Brexit transition ends

DDC FPO, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for the freight industries, announces their multilingual customs brokerage processing services to the UK and EU transportation and logistics sectors as the Brexit transition period comes to an end this year.

Brexit's forecasted disruptions to global trade highlight the demand for external customs brokerage processing expertise and business continuity among international freight forwarders and 3PLs. DDC FPO presents its new suite of services to the UK and EU market in order to support these companies impacted by Brexit and guide them on a clear, scalable, and manageable path forward.

"From paperwork to border plans, tariff coding systems, and more– potential Brexit-related changes to the supply chain during a pandemic may seem insurmountable," said DDC FPO's Global Technical Director, Richard Greening. "Before investing in hiring and training in-house staff for post-Brexit administrative tasks, consider your technology stack and workforce plan."

The services - available in multiple languages - include Origin Data Capture, Import / Export Rating, Invoice Matching, and Customer Contact. One DDC FPO partner who benefits from these services, a world-leading global logistics provider, reports less friction at the border and tangible improvements in operational efficiency, team productivity, data accuracy, and customs compliance.

"This is a unique opportunity for businesses to modernise systems, proactively adopt new solutions without capital investment, and simultaneously protect themselves from a flurry of Brexit and COVID-19 operational threats," said Greening. "It's not too late to be ready by 1st of January, but companies need to act now."

By outsourcing, forwarders are able to shift the burden of understanding all of the new, intricate customs brokerage processes to DDC FPO while gaining significant advantages in terms of speed, accuracy, customer satisfaction, and resource allocation.

DDC FPO's multilingual customs brokerage processing suite currently includes four primary services:

Origin Data Capture: DDC FPO imports documents (like packing slips, insurance certificates, bills of lading, and purchase orders) from the point of origin, audits, and ensures correct data entry for the shipment to begin its international route to its consignee.

Import / Export Rating: DDC FPO identifies and corrects all tariffs and tax declarations for every shipment, verifying that all fields are correct to avoid any setbacks and to confirm compliance with necessary customs regulations.

Invoice Matching: DDC FPO assigns shipments to the correct importer in the system and is capable of correcting customer information on behalf of the client.

Customer Contact: DDC FPO's multilingual customs agents are able to communicate directly with customers via phone, e-mail, text, and/or chat in many languages on behalf of the client.

Languages supported include but are not limited to:

Albanian

Arabic

Bosnian

Bulgarian

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

French

German

Greek

Italian

Macedonian

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovenian

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

"Despite external market forces, DDC FPO's core strength lies in its ability to deliver bespoke solutions that help partners adapt and succeed on a global scale," said Luna Boyd, Vice President of Client Solutions at DDC FPO. "Outsourcing customs brokerage processing is a strategic option for businesses looking to de-risk and remain agile post-Brexit."

Learn more about DDC FPO's customs brokerage processing services here: https://www.ddcfpo.com/customs-brokerage-processing

About DDC Freight Process Outsourcing ("DDC FPO")

DDC FPO is the freight-focused business unit of The DDC Group, a worldwide network of business process outsourcing companies who have been delivering successful onshore, nearshore and offshore solutions for over 30 years. With operations across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, DDC's 7000-strong staff delivers services in multiple languages with ahead-of-the-curve industry standards.

Known for its premium freight back office programs, DDC FPO's bespoke solutions and freight industry-trained experts equip each DDC client with unrelenting business continuity, freed resources, sustainable profitability and raised efficiency standards. For more information, visit: https://www.ddcfpo.com/.