CONECT's 19th Annual Northeast Cargo Symposium 11/9 - 10

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) will present its 19th Annual Northeast Cargo Symposium (NECS) as a virtual event November 9 and 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The Symposium will include a Trade Day (Monday, November 9) and a Transportation Day (Tuesday, November 10).

Attendees will gain valuable, real-world information from government policymakers, major importers, port and carrier executives, customs brokers, and customs attorneys. Headliners include Federal Maritime Commissioner Rebecca F. Dye, on detention/demurrage and current issues affecting the ocean shipping marketplace; U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Executive Assistant Commissioner Brenda Smith, on CBP’s current objectives and priorities, including forced labor in areas such as Xingiang, China, and investigations under the Enforce and Protect Act of 2015; Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero, on current challenges for U.S. seaports; and CONECT Washington Counsel Peter Friedmann, on the election results and what they may mean for trade and transportation over the next four years.

Daily program chairs Matthew Bock of Middleton, Shrull & Bock, Alison Leavitt, Managing Director, Wine and Spirits Shippers Association, and Nicole Uchrin, Managing Director, Gemini Shippers Association, have organized additional panel sessions featuring expert speakers with outstanding credentials. These panels will address hot topics in ocean shipping; COVID-19 best practices; global trade agreements and trade actions; and compliance with CBP’s trade enforcement initiatives. Confirmed speakers include:

• Greg Brinkman, VP, Inbound Logistics, Bob’s Discount Furniture

• Paula Connelly, Member, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A.

• Randall Donlen, Senior Director, Transportation & Logistics, Tapestry (Coach/kate spade/STUART WEITZMAN)

• Lenny Feldman, Partner, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A.

• Karen Kenney, Advisor, Janel Group

• Ken Kellaway, President and CEO, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

• Alison Leavitt, Managing Director, Wine and Spirits Shippers Association

• Amy Magnus, Director, Customs Affairs and Compliance, A.N. Deringer

• David Murphy, Partner, GDLSK

• Matthew E. Novak, Vice President of Distribution & Transportation, The Global Plumbing Group, Fortune Brands

• Barb Secor, Senior Director Global Trade Compliance, Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Robert Silverman, Partner, GDLSK

• Nicole Uchrin, Managing Director, Gemini Shippers Association

• Kate Weiner, Director, Global Customs Regulatory Affairs, Cargill

NCBFAA has awarded 2.5 CCS, MCS, CES, and MES credits for each day of NECS.

This is a “must attend” event for anyone involved in international trade and transportation, whether shippers, carriers, or service providers. Registrants for this very well priced event can choose to attend one day or both; a two-day pass is the best value.

For more information on program topics, fees, and to register, go to www.conect.org/event/NECS_2020

About CONECT

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) is a non-profit, member-based business association for companies involved in international trade and/or transportation. Incorporated in 1991, CONECT now serves over 1,200 members representing over 300 U.S. companies and organizations, including major importers, exporters, and related service providers.

For information about membership, contact Carol Turner, at cturner@conect.org

For event information, contact Karen Pim, at karen@conect.org

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT)

508-481-0424

www.conect.org