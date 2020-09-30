Strategy. The Big Moves in Strategy & Micro-fulfillment We Can Expect from Amazon, Walmart, & Other

Brittain will provide micro-fulfillment recommendations and strategies that Big Box, department stores, specialty retailers and grocery retailers can leverage to create a competitive advantage.

Brittain will review the leading micro-fulfillment companies on the market and present ‘The Brutal Truth’ about the future of micro-fulfillment and what to consider when selecting a micro-fulfillment solution.

Brittain will provide a thorough update on the micro-fulfillment industry, and will discuss what’s next for the retailers Amazon, Walmart, HEB, Albertsons, Ahold-Delhaize and Instacart as it relates to micro-fulfillment.

Considered to be one of the leading analysts and writers on the topic of retail and strategy, Brittain will also reveal the strategic ‘Big Moves’ he anticipates Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers will make in the next one to two years. For example: Who will Amazon acquire next? What major grocery retailers will merge? Which CEO of a major retailer is likely to run for President of the United States?

This is like listening to two webinars in one and is guaranteed to be the most talked about webinar of 2020.

Among the topics covered in the webinar are:

• What’s next for Amazon and Walmart in micro-fulfillment and strategy?

• What’s the first thing a retailer should do when considering micro-fulfillment?

• Beware of Startups – Many micro-fulfillment companies are funded by venture capital; what happens when the money runs out?

• What company offers the best micro-fulfillment solution on the market?

• The 10 questions every company should ask micro-fulfillment vendors

• How department stores and specialty retailers can leverage micro-fulfillment technology

• The grocery store of the future…today

• Micro-fulfillment as a Service (MaaS)

• Lessons Learned – How not to make mistakes when it comes to micro-fulfillment

• And much more!!

