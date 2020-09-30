RLS assembles dynamic team of industry experts to guide national expansion

RLS Logistics, a leading provider of cold chain solutions, and its affiliates announced a string of new hires and promotions supporting its national expansion plans. The moves include co-founding RLS Partners with Tom Casey, a noted business leader, entrepreneur, and veteran of the cold storage industry. His involvement is bolstered by promoting another industry leader, Ken Johnson, to Chief Operating Officer, RLS Warehousing Group and Ron Pack, Vice President, Technology.

These moves further RLS’ goal to provide food manufacturers and entrepreneur-led cold storage companies an unprecedented platform and national network. The changes within the RLS organizations are designed to support the entrepreneurial spirit and family values at the core of the RLS PRO Program.

Tom Casey, Chief Investment Officer, RLS Partners

Casey brings over thirty years’ leadership experience as CEO, CFO, board member, and banker. His industry expertise extends from consumer business and food manufacturing to cold storage and investment banking. As the CIO of RLS Partners, Casey oversees the allocated capital to acquire and develop cold chain businesses in the United States and Canada. Before joining RLS Partners, he was a co-founder, CIO, and CFO of Emergent Cold, which he built into a top 10 global cold storage business.

Casey developed his financial leadership skills and cool head as an investment banker at leading firms, including Dillon, Read & Co, Merrill Lynch, Salomon Brothers (Citigroup), and Deutsche Bank—as well as during his time serving in the Navy aboard a nuclear submarine. Casey brings the right financial and entrepreneurial skillset to his new role helming the company’s national expansion. And as a father of six, RLS’ family values are second nature to him.

Ken Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, RLS Warehousing Group

Johnson is a cold storage industry veteran who has moved through the ranks from his prior position as RLS’ Executive Vice President, Warehousing Group. In addition to his current responsibilities, he will also oversee the integration and operations of the new Partnering Regional Operators (PROs) in RLS’ national network by sharing best practices and implementing operational standards. In doing so, Johnson will continue what he’s already been doing successfully for current RLS locations.

Scaling the network of family-operated facilities is a natural for Johnson. From his 26-year tenure at MTC Logistics, he has decades of experience in cold chain optimization, operations management, freight, team member development, and warehouse operations. Prior to joining RLS, Johnson served as MTC Logistics’ Senior Vice President of Operations.

Ron Pack, Vice President, Technology, RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics’ Director of IT, Ronald Pack, has been promoted to Vice President, Technology. In this newly-created position, Pack will oversee the technology integrations at each PRO location, including implementing RLS’ Anello online customer portal at each site.

RLS’ robust technology stack provides the PROs with tools for growing their business and increasing their competitiveness. Pack is charged with making it happen by getting all the PROs converted to a single technology platform.

Unified technology is a key capability that large cold storage providers leverage, and it’s one that food manufacturers need to expand distribution while maintaining inventory visibility. That makes Pack’s role paramount to the success of the PRO Program. He brings a valued combination of IT chops and industry insight.

With the PRO business model in place, people are the key to getting the execution correct. Tony Leo, CEO, RLS Warehousing Group, explains, “Promoting these individuals and partnering with the best people in the industry aligns with our strategic plan and long term vision for RLS. I am confident their belief in our cultural values of being humble, hungry, and smart will help the PRO Program to succeed and our customers to thrive in the coming years.”