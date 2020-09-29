Drivewyze PreClear Weigh Station Bypass Now Available to KeepTruckin Customers to Improve Efficiency

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 – Drivewyze, a leader in connected truck services, today announced a partnership with KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, to provide KeepTruckin customers with integrated access to Drivewyze weigh station bypass services. Drivewyze is now available through KeepTruckin’s App Marketplace, where KeepTruckin customers can easily start the activation of Drivewyze PreClear.



Time spent idling at weigh stations results in lost time and wasted fuel. With Drivewyze PreClear enabled, KeepTruckin customers can bypass inspection sites across the nation, leveraging the KeepTruckin Vehicle Gateway (ELD) already installed in their vehicle. Drivewyze is providing KeepTruckin customers with a special introductory free trial offer to showcase the value of the service for fleets of all sizes.



“In today’s landscape, fleet efficiency has never been more important,” said Charles Julius, Head of Product for KeepTruckin’s App Marketplace. “By providing weigh station bypass availability from Drivewyze directly within our KeepTruckin platform, we’re helping customers and their drivers stay on the road longer to generate more income and ultimately grow their businesses. The free trial will give a risk-free opportunity to see how trucks can take advantage of this benefit.”



With the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, KeepTruckin customers can receive bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations, in 47 states and provinces. The service requires no transponders to be installed in the vehicle and leverages KeepTruckin’s installed Vehicle Gateway. The integrated service streamlines onboarding and activation of Drivewyze services for fleet managers using the KeepTruckin App Marketplace. It also improves the driver experience over standard mobile applications.



“KeepTruckin has a loyal customer base due to its innovative platform,” said Gavin Henry, VP of Business Development for Drivewyze. “We share a similar mindset in offering our customers best-in-class solutions that leverage technology to run more efficient fleet operations. We’re thrilled to have them as a partner and to maximize the value customers receive on KeepTruckin’s platform.”



About Drivewyze Inc.:



Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, Drivewyze Safety Notifications, and Drivewyze Insights. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.



About KeepTruckin:



KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud- based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management & GPS tracking, driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 70,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.



Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

