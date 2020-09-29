Top CMS Features You Absolutely Need to Know

Decisions related to effectiveness and upgrading features of Content Management System (CMS) cannot be taken lightly. So, it is important to understand which version of CMS tools can be implemented to save money and regain ROI. Whether we are required to create a commercial level website or ecommerce online store, a CMS - content management system is specialized to enable your web portal and control your site’s content design, functionality & specifications without any requirement of coding. Consulting with a CMS development company can assist you to understand the unique functionality of CMS tools according to requirements and purposes of businesses & customers.

Opting the right CMS platforms is necessary for any enterprise or business that offers unique and effective functionality and fulfills multiple business purposes. So, it is necessary to ensure and understand what should be the best and essential features of CMS Solutions for the business that can align with your business goals and perspectives. But it is also necessary that whatever the features and functionality you are using to optimize your content, it should be helpful to create and run your site well.

Here are a few top features of Content Management System (CMS) that you might consider when opting a platform for your business. Let’s have a look!



1. Built-In Automated Dashboard

Having a feature of an intuitive dashboard is the core of every CMS admin dashboard. Every content management system should contain functionality of managing all the tasks indulged in the right content development, framing, and content draft with the help of dashboard. You can effectively review the content management tasks on the basis of performance analytics.

CMS dashboard feature helps creating and reviewing multimedia blog posts, optimizing content and developing landpages. As the CMS dashboard is integrated with your business marketing, sales, it is authenticated to schedule automated follow-up emails to contacts who can fill out your form by analyzing website traffic reports regarding ads management, running ads campaigns, etc.



2. Multilingual Content Creation Functionality

Target audiences are another source of content management. To reach your target audience and customers in different countries, it is important to ensure that your CMS contains multilingual functionality so that you can explain your business services in multiple languages to your customers. CMS contains multi-language content features to create quick and effective different language variations for your pages.

CMS tools and platforms help to create multiple variant languages for specific pages according to the target audience. You can easily test them by associating these variants together in groups and manage multilingual contents effectively.



3. Powerful Publishing tools & controls

Content is a backbone of any key interaction with your target audiences. When you publish any content, publishing tools play their crucial part as a core ECMS. These publishing tools help to integrate content with overall publication workflow. For businesses, it will also handle SEO, content tagging, images uploads etc. within the publishing interface.

No matter the size and structure of your enterprise, publishing tools are also responsible to assist publishers to edit, publish and review the content drafts. For instance, Wordpress allows publishing controls in six different access levels - Admin, administrator, author, contributor, subscriber, editor etc. each role contains different accessing abilities to manage, edit and release the content.



4. Built-in SEO Tools

A CMS with in-built SEO tools help you to optimize your content effectively to search and improve your options and chances to improve the site rank and enhance business reach. Has proper HTML markup been used or not? What’s about SEO-friendly permalinks? Are design elements responsive? These are the major questions you need to consider while looking for advanced SEO features in CMS solutions.

Many CMS tools offer effective SEO recommendations. When you create the content, CMS SEO features include the key phrases in the titles to add meta description, meta tags, and other subtopics. In CMS platforms, SEO tools give the right suggestions to design and help users and search engines to improve your ability of ranking with better understanding.



5. Social Media Integration & Support

CMS Platforms are also responsible for creating organic traffic through effective content creation and management. Organic traffic is the one way source of leveraging any company site. To drive referral traffic to your site, CMS platforms have integrated social capabilities. It has an effective functionality that allows businesses to schedule and publish posts on social media through generating organic business reach on social media. Through CMS tools, you can also add social media analytics to your dashboard to optimize content and leverage your business efficiently.



Associating With Top CMS Development Company that Fulfills Your Business Needs

While every CMS is unique and specific content and business management tools that can assist you to adapt its core features and leverage businesses. CMS platforms contain user-friendly dashboard & innovative built-in SEO tools with advanced security configuration properties. Publishing control facilities combine scheduling and editing features for content that enable you to build and grow a site that attracts visitors and helps you to manage business reach. Associating with the top CMS development company in USA will assist you to get more about CMS features and functionality that allows you to delight visitors.