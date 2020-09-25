Circle Logistics’ Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Wins International Business Award

Circle Logistics was recognized this month with a Bronze Stevie® from the International Business Awards® for “Most Valuable COVID-19 Response.”

Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $200 million in freight spend. This year, Circle has focused on helping customers navigate the shipping challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Circle started providing the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its partners with real-time visibility of critical grocery and medical supply shipments. The logistics company shifted parts of its transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving medical supplies, like respirators, cots and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as grocery shipments for major brands.

In May, Circle launched a new bulk division to ship ethanol nationwide for hand sanitizer production, distributing 1.5 million gallons by the end of June.

In July, the freight broker began working with customer Sandymount Technologies to create a reliable fulfillment center for its hand sanitizer business and offered expertise to handle regulations and sensitive shipments of ethanol. Circle shipped over one million hand sanitizer bottles for Sandymount in a mere three months.

“We have continually looked for innovative and creative ways to help our customers during this disruptive and uncertain time,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “Our customers rely on us for flexible and agile transportation solutions, leveraging our great partners to maximize regional supply chain processes when extended sourcing options are disrupted.”

The International Business Awards® were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, Expedite, Oversize and Air.