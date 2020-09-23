AscendTMS & Transflo Deliver 100% Digital Freight Management Capabilities To The Entire SMB Market

Tampa, Florida – September 23rd, 2020 – InMotion Global Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has launched a deep integration and partnership with Transflo, the company with the most widely downloaded driver app in history, with over 1.9 million downloads and over 500,000 active drivers on the platform, digitizing and processing over 800 million freight documents annually.

As a part of the partnership agreement, all Transflo customers can receive a new Premium subscription to AscendTMS at no cost, courtesy of Transflo. This includes carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Transflo dominates in-cab driver transactions, with over 1.9 million drivers having downloaded the Transflo app in order to instantly get digital freight documents from the field to every other party in a freight transaction, including their dispatcher, the freight broker, and the shipper”, said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “As AscendTMS is already the most widely used TMS software in North America, this deep Transflo integration allows us to facilitate a perfect harmony between back-office dispatchers and front-office drivers across tens of thousands of our joint customers and for millions of active drivers. This seamless AscendTMS alignment with Transflo means the entire carrier, broker, and shipper market can now immediately achieve 100% digital freight tendering, digital freight tracking, digital in-cab driver / dispatcher communication, digital POD document capture and delivery, and instant digital payments, at little to no cost, in one single core TMS software platform that’s available to anyone”.

The joint AscendTMS / Transflo solution is available immediately.

Doug Schrier, Transflo’s Vice President of Product and Innovation, said, “The future of freight movement is without question going to be 100% digital. Our transformative partnership with AscendTMS means that the entire logistics market can access all the tools they need to immediately achieve their digital goals and, like the very largest freight market participants, they can instantly experience the benefits of fully digital operations and freight movements. And, when they do, they’ll immediately save money, run much more efficient operations, drive more profits, reduce driver turnover, and keep their customers happy. We all agree that the future is purely digital - and it’s available from Transflo and AscendTMS today”.

You can learn more about the Transflo / AscendTMS offering here.



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Transflo

Transflo® from Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its technology, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers and commercial vehicle drivers. The company’s mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize 500 million shipping documents each year, representing approximately 54 billion dollars in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software. For more information, please visit transflo.com.