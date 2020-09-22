ALAN presents Humanitarian Logistics Awards

The American Logistics Aid Network’s (ALAN) Executive Director Kathy Fulton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Mark Richards took the opportunity to recognize and thank organizations and individuals in the logistics field that played a major role in helping with disaster relief efforts over the last year at CSCMP's EDGE Live! Virtual Conference this week.

Highlighting the critical role of logistics in saving lives in times of natural disaster, ALAN's Humanitarian Logistics Awards are awarded to supply chain professionals and organizations who have demonstrated a commitment to disaster relief efforts.

"This year is our fourth year presenting these awards. And each year the honorees continue to amaze me with the work that they do to support communities affected by crises," said Fulton.

Gary LeBlanc, founder and president of Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit, faith-based, charitable organization committed to serving restaurant-quality meals to survivors and first responders in natural disasters and emergencies, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for delivering 7.6 million meals, including 5 million during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Other key honorees included:

· Uber Freight, Hub Group, Bergen Logistics, and Western Union received ALAN's Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Award for providing logistics services and/or financial support to ensure nourishment, hydration, and medical care were delivered on-time when and where they were needed most.

· Surge Transportation and Riskpulse, which received ALAN's Employee Engagement Award, was honored for their dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours maintaining ALAN’s Supply Chain Intelligence Center—a free tool that allows businesses to see how COVID, extreme weather, and other hazards affect their operations so they can keep their supply chains moving.

· Dr. Gyöngyi Kovács, Erkko professor in humanitarian logistics at Hanken University in Helsinki, Finland,received ALAN's Research and Academic Achievement Award, for her role in improving humanitarian outcomes through the application of solid supply chain principles. Dr. Kovacs conducts extensive research around the globe by putting her research into action.

· Leah Beaulac was awarded a Special Recognition Award for Innovation in Humanitarian Response this year from ALAN. Seeing a need for masks in the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, Beaulac created a supply chain and distribution model to gather materials, supply personal protective equipment, and provide cash-for-work opportunities for camp residents.