Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sean Borchers

Title: Region VP of Operations

Phone: 937.361.9662

Email: sborchers@daytonfreight.com

Date: September 21, 2020

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT OPENS A NEW SERVICE CENTER IN ELGIN IL

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, opens new Service Center in Elgin, Illinois.

Dayton Freight now has eight Service Centers serving Illinois for a total of 60 throughout the Midwest – Strategically placed to meet the increased demands and growth in the Chicago market. This state-of-the-art building has 99,640 square feet of floor space, built on an 18-acre lot. The addition of Elgin will also alleviate freight constraints at surrounding Service Centers located in Des Plaines, Joliet and Rockford. This facility features 102 doors with an attached 4-bay Maintenance Shop. Other amenities include new office space, on-site fuel, a large warm room and a snow scraper for trailer tops.

Region VP of Operations Sean Borchers said, “Our new Elgin IL Service Center will add a significant amount of additional capacity for us in the Chicago market. This was in direct response to increased customer demand. We’re excited to open this facility and improve on operational efficiencies that will enhance our overall service.”

Elgin IL Service Center

210 Metrix Drive

Hampshire IL 60140

Local Number: 847.803.0446

Toll Free Number: 800.999.4287

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

