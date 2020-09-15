Swisslog partners with Texas retailer to deploy micro-fulfillment centers

Material handling automation provider will implement AutoStore powered by its SynQ software and pick stations to speed fulfillment for curbside pickup and delivery.

Swisslog to deploy micro-fulfillment centers for Texas grocery chain
September 15, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Material handling automation company Swisslog is partnering with San Antonio, Texas-based supermarket chain H-E-B to deploy micro-fulfillment centers across the retailer’s network, the companies said today. The project addresses growing demand for online fulfillment, supporting the supermarket chain’s curbside pick-up and delivery business.

H-E-B’s micro-fulfillment centers will feature AutoStore, an automated storage and order processing system, powered by Swisslog’s SynQ software and pick stations. The goods-to-person solution is ideal for the e-grocery business, where storage density, operator productivity, and lead time are key factors, the companies said.

Privately held H-E-B has more than 400 stores throughout Texas and in Mexico, and also operates a large fresh food business called Central Market. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated an already growing trend toward online fulfillment, which is driving demand for automation projects like this one, the companies said. 

“Swisslog is pleased H-E-B put their trust in us to automate and support their facilities with state-of-the-art automation and software,” Mitch Hayes, vice president of e-commerce and retail for Swisslog Logistics Automation, Americas, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Covid-19 and anticipated behavioral changes have created increased urgency around the need for automation within many grocery operations. E-grocery automation is no longer an option—it’s a requirement for survival and continued growth.”

Swisslog is a strategic business partner of AutoStore and has completed more than 170 installations of the system worldwide, the company said.

 

 

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Material Handling System Design Storage & Staging Equipment
KEYWORDS AutoStore H-E-B Swisslog

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Pinc plans to expand yard management platform with acquisition of Wabtec TMS

Seegrid has landed $52 million since March for AGVs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing