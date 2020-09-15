IDEC Adds 12V DC 16 I/O CPUs to MicroSmart FC6A PLC

IDEC Corporation, Sunnyvale, CA, September 15, 2020 — IDEC Corporation announces an expansion to the already capable MicroSmart FC6A All-in-One PLC family, with three new 12V DC CPUs. End users, designers, and OEMs now have more options for automating battery-backed equipment, traffic controls, and heavy equipment vehicles.

The Right Balance

Many applications require 12V DC power. Smaller smart relays may support too few I/O points and lack enough programmability, while more full-featured PLCs are too expensive and don’t provide the necessary I/O voltages. The new 16 I/O FC6A All-in-One CPUs with 12V DC offer the right balance, enabling these PLCs to handle over 100 I/O points in an economical and expandable form factor.

Standard Features

Still included are all of the standard FC6A All-in-One features users have come to rely on: Ethernet, USB, and serial connectivity; SD memory slot; replaceable battery; HMI module; up to three I/O expansion modules with removable terminal blocks; other digital and analog expansion modules available; and easy expansion of communication ports.

The rugged form factor can with withstand the -25 to 65°C operating temperatures and Class I Div 2 environments found at the types of remote conditions where these PLCs are often installed. Users can configure and monitor the PLC using the WindEdit app for iOS and Android over Bluetooth and Ethernet. The popular Modbus TCP and RTU industrial protocols are built-in, as are data logging and web server functions.

Wide Range of 12V DC Applications

At any remote locations where solar power supplies batteries, or on board any vehicles or portable equipment, 12V DC batteries are commonly used to power automation and control systems. This is why the FC6A All-in-One 12V DC PLC is ideal for:

• Solar-powered traffic controls

• Remote chemical injection systems

• Isolated weather monitoring stations

• Mobile equipment like gutter cutting machines, portable chillers, compressed natural gas skids, and air compressors

New Modules

The newly available FC6A All-in-One 12V DC CPUs are:

• FC6A-C16R1DE: 16-point 12V DC Relay Output

• FC6A-C16K1DE: 16-point 12V DC Transistor Sink Output

• FC6A-C16P1DE: 16-point 12V DC Transistor Source Output

As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the FC6A family of PLCs, with no service or support contract required. For complete specifications or additional information, please contact IDEC Corporation at 800-262-IDEC (4332), or visit us online at http://FC6A.IDEC.com .

About IDEC: IDEC Corporation is a global supplier that has provided innovative and reliable industrial automation and control products since 1945. Covering a broad range of market needs, these feature-rich and value-driven products include PLCs, human machine interfaces (HMIs), safety products and other industrial automation components. By delivering world-class products backed by personalized service and highly-rated technical support, IDEC enables design engineers to create lean, cost-effective and safe solutions to optimize their automation applications. With the recent acquisition of APEM, one of the world's leading manufacturers of operator interface panels and related components, IDEC continues to enhance our customers’ ability to create high-quality solutions. For additional information, visit www.IDEC.com/usa

For more information, please contact:

Don Pham

Sr. Product Marketing Manager

IDEC Corporation

408-745-5288

donp@idec.com