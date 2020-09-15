Quantum Automation Supports Off-Grid Automation with QRTU and QSolarBattery

Anaheim, CA (September 15, 2020) — Quantum Automation is shipping the Quantum Remote Telemetry Unit (QRTU) and the QSolarBattery. These standardized yet customizable hardware platforms are part of the growing array of Q-Line products which are enabling end users and systems integrators (SIs) to deploy industrial internet of things (IIoT) and automation solutions anywhere, regardless of whether internet connectivity or power are readily available.

QRTU—Complete Edge Solution

The QRTU is a complete edge hardware solution for all remote commercial, industrial, and utility/infrastructure data collection and control applications. Numerous options are available to incorporate PLCs from major suppliers such as AutomationDirect, IDEC, and Allen Bradley.

Any type of I/O signaling or communications protocol can be supported, and an edge wireless gateway provides connectivity via the cellular network of choice for installations where internet service is not available. Power can be supplied by the user—supplemented with the Quantum Uninterruptible Power Supply (QUPS) if desired—or by the QSolarBattery for a complete off-grid solution.

A customized QRTU system can be shipped in one box and is easily installed, so you can begin monitoring and controlling your remote applications quickly. The system is UL Listed and includes detailed documentation and engineering drawings.

QSolarBattery—Automation Power Anywhere

The QSolarBattery system is a complete package with everything needed to power remote monitoring and control panels anywhere there is sunshine. It includes:

• Solar panel

• Lithium ion battery

• Charge controller

• Pole-mount or ground-mount options

Over a dozen configurations are available, with four different solar panel wattage sizes and battery capacities ranging from 30Wh to 480Wh to support up to four hours of runtime, depending on the load. These systems are designed to deliver regulated power output, not just a variable battery voltage, using a battery management system with eight layers of safety and optimization built in.

Battery and solar components carry the relevant UL certifications, and the compact form factor is built for outdoor operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C. Quantum Automation is available to help size a system to best meet your needs.

QRTU + QSolarBattery

While the QRTU and QSolarBattery can each be used for standalone applications, they work together particularly well for industrial-grade monitoring and control applications located near or far, with or without available networking or power connectivity. Applications include:

• Oil & gas: Production, well and tank monitoring, leak detection, compressor stations

• Environmental: Solar and wind tracking, paint booths, HVAC equipment, landfill monitoring, water treatment

• Agriculture: Soil moisture monitoring, weather monitoring, irrigation, pump houses

• Golf courses: Lake monitoring, pump control, timers, sprinklers

• Water districts: Tank monitoring and pump control

• Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Bridge/tunnel/freeway signage, overpass pump houses, battery charging stations, temporary power, smart trucks

• Entertainment: On-location movie filming support

Combined with the Quantum Cloud Server (QCS) IIoT remote monitoring and control cloud-based solution, users can interact with remotely-sourced vital data anywhere via any device capable of hosting a web browser, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Quantum Automation is a manufacturing and distribution company located in Anaheim, CA. Backed by a talented team of electrical and mechanical engineers, Quantum Automation specializes in automation, networking, power products, solutions, and services for the commercial, industrial, and utility/infrastructure markets. For additional information, visit https://www.quantumautomation.com/

