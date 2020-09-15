INSIGHT, Inc. Appoints Jenny Sweatt as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

MANASSAS, VA, September 15, 2020 — INSIGHT, Inc., a proven supply chain planning solutions provider for top global companies, announces Jenny Sweatt as President. Jenny has helped clients solve the most challenging strategic supply chain design issues over the last two decades. Most recently, Jenny served as INSIGHT’s VP of Customer Relations. She also joins INSIGHT’s board of directors.

Leadership for the Next Phase

“Jenny Sweatt is well-equipped to lead us into the future of supply chain risks and uncertainties,” states Jeff Karrenbauer, current member of the board of directors and former president. “Jenny orchestrates strategic supply chain solutions for the world’s toughest challenges.”

Jenny says, “INSIGHT has an enviable track record, guiding clients to optimize their supply chains to lower cost and improve service, as well as address issues and risks in the supply chain. The benefits our software provides are especially important now, as companies face challenges from COVID-19, natural disasters and economic uncertainties. I am excited to lead our company to find new ways to help our customers solve their biggest supply chain challenges.”

A Future with Great Promise

INSIGHT’s flagship software, SAILS, enables customers to maintain a competitive edge, leading teams to superior decisions and maximum financial impact. Customers like the ease-of-use, flexibility and affordability of SAILS. SAILS can model logistics networks of any size or complexity, from simple finished goods distribution networks to multi-level production processes.

About INSIGHT, Inc.

INSIGHT, Inc is a leading global supplier of strategic supply chain planning software and consulting services. Its commercial and custom solutions meet daunting challenges in a dynamic, global marketplace. Using Insight’s SAILS software, clients perform a variety of analyses, including strategic supply chain design, strategic sourcing/outsourcing/resourcing, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, production and capacity planning. INSIGHT consultants are experts in supply chain design with extensive experience and passion for supply chain analysis. In addition to affordable site pricing for corporations, INSIGHT offers flexible options for consultants. Find INSIGHT at http://www.insightoutsmart.com.