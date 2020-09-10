James Murphy Named Vice President of Cisco-Eagle, Inc

James Murphy became Vice-President of Sales for Cisco-Eagle, Inc of Little Rock on September 1. Cisco-Eagle is a material handling systems integrator, dealing in conveyor systems, storage and automation for distribution and manufacturing clients. In Murphy’s new role, he will oversee national sales and strategy efforts, including training and development and strategic opportunities.

“We work to solve problems for our customers,” Murphy said. “We’re constantly looking for ways to do that better and it starts with an exceptional sales force who are trained and supported to help customers operate more efficiently.”

Murphy brings a wealth of experience to the position. After beginning his material handling career at Hytrol Conveyors, Murphy joined Cisco-Eagle in a sales role in 1998, where he was instrumental in many successful large projects for customers in food production, distribution and manufacturing. He became Cisco-Eagle Arkansas Sales Director in 2013. In that role, he revitalized the sales teams and processes that significantly increased Cisco-Eagle’s reach and overall market position.

Cisco-Eagle is 100% employee-owned and has been in continuous operation since 1970. The company’s customer base spans all fifty states, serviced by regional offices from Texas to Florida.