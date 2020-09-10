PULSE Integration welcomes Corey Smith, Senior Installation Manager

Corey joins the PULSE Integration team with countless years’ experience in installation. He has overseen complex project management of plant and production systems within various industrial applications and possesses strong technical leadership abilities to support capital installation and retrofit projects.

Corey has held numerous leadership positions to include: Site Manager for Vanderlande Americas, Site Manager for Swisslog, Lead Service Technician for Eastern Lift Truck Co. Dock and Door Division,

and Installation Foreman at Abel Fence Company. In addition, Corey holds numerous trade certifications to include: Electrical Tech Certification from York Technical Institute, HVAC training, OSHA and forklift certifications, CPR, First Aid and served as journeyman electrician in Pennsylvania.

Corey’s experience in installation and inspection will greatly aid PULSE Integration in new business opportunities. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Corey as an integral asset to the team.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.