AdvancedDock Solution Enables Contactless Workflows for Increased Safety and Productivity

improve management, help to increase efficiency and worker safety by reducing interactions and transaction steps.”

DockView, an innovative graphical facility view, provides instant access to load details and visibility to all dock activities such as drivers waiting to load or unload. One feature of DockView allows for task initiation by visually dragging a load to a door which initiates a trailer move and driver communication.

The software’s facilitation of contactless workflows is a boon to both productivity and worker safety during this ongoing pandemic. Truckers can check in at facilities using the AdvancedDock self-service capabilities. Automatic check-ins using geo-fencing or proximity are also possible when using the company’s Transport or AdvancedPOD driver apps. The system assigns doors and maintains real-time data using machine learning models that take shipping & receiving capacity, worker equipment availability and shipment prioirties to automatically assign doors and load handling. Paperwork is also completed at a self-service kiosk, thereby reducing contact.

AdvancedDock builds on the eBOL technology that the company released in 2018 by making it possible to generate and digitally transfer document data across the supply chain. This technology helps to reduce data errors and labor in rekeying or scanning paper documents.

For those interested in a smart solution to dock management, they can learn more about AdvancedDock and request a demo on the Advanced Solutions website at www.advsolutionpros.com/advanceddock.

# # #

About Advanced Solutions: Advanced Solutions is a supply chain technology solution provider focused on digitization and visibility of logistics supply chains. To learn more, go to our website.

Media Contact:

info@advsolutionpros.com

(312) 226-9899